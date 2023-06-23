CNH Industrial's Biking New Ground Series Is Back for 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / CNH Industrial's Biking New Ground series is underway for 2023. It sees the company promoting cycling as a form of sustainable mobility. In this year's edition, CNH Industrial participated in Italy's Giro-E, an amateur cycling competition that follows the route of the Giro D'Italia, the country's iconic professional road cycling race.

Significantly, the Giro-E is raced on electric bikes. Therefore, Biking New Ground is a way for CNH Industrial to affirm the importance of sustainable mobility, physical activity, environmental care and social inclusion.

The CNH Industrial team was captained by Violette Neza - one of road cycling's rising stars. A Rwandan rider, she is a member of ‘Team Africa Rising' - an organization supporting the development of cycling across the continent. Last year's captain, Paola Gianotti, returned to the team as ambassador. Paola is an Italian ultra-cyclist, who holds four Guinness World Records. Alongside them were a hundred other team members, including employees, dealers and customers. The cyclists rode along winding roads, stunning coastlines and awe-inspiring mountains, battling a range of weather conditions.

Prior to the race, Violette commented: "The team is the most valuable resource we can count on, especially in times of difficulty. I am happy to be the captain! I hope to guide them whilst sharing experiences and learning from each other. And I hope to give my team the inspiration to keep working towards a more sustainable future."

The Giro-E ended recently in Rome. But the Biking New Ground series will continue across the next few months, concluding after European Mobility Week in September.

101bcbbe-d90e-4522-9c27-2d974a4f90c7.jpg

CNH Industrial's Biking New Ground Series is Back for 2023

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761628/CNH-Industrials-Biking-New-Ground-Series-Is-Back-for-2023

img.ashx?id=761628

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.