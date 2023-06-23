Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure announced “positive results” from the clinical trial evaluating its Tumor Treating Fields therapy in treating non-small cell lung cancer. However, analysts noted that the therapy was tested primarily in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors, sparking concern over whether the Company’s data reflects realistic results.

On this news, NovoCure’s stock price fell $35.51, or 43%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NovoCure securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

