Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) securities between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DZS investors have until August 14, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their DZS investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. The Company further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.

On this news, DZS’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or approximately 36%, to close at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased DZS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

