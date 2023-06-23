The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2023, GDS disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer had entered into pre-paid forward sale contract transactions that may trigger “actual, potential or alleged breaches or early termination of other contracts or agreements” and could potentially “have implications for the purposes of China’s national security review regime and anti-monopoly merger filing requirements.” GDS also warned that “[the] occurrence of any of the foregoing may have a material and adverse effect on [its] business development, financial condition and future prospects.”

On this news, GDS’s share price fell $0.74, or 4%, to close at $17.80 per share on April 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

