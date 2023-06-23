Abivax receives "Capital Market Transaction of the Year Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • The award recognizes a significant capital market transaction in the biotech sector
  • Abivax received the award for its oversubscribed EUR 130M cross-over financing at market price with top-tier US and European Biotech investors in February 2023

    • PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Abivax (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today that it received the "Capital Market Transaction of the Year Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2023. This award recognizes a significant capital market transaction taking into account the amount of money raised, stock price performance and the quality of the share register.

    Abivax received the award for its EUR 130M oversubscribed capital increase at market price in February 2023. The financing round was led by TCGX, with participation from existing investors such as Sofinnova Partners, Invus, Deep Track Capital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, as well as from new investors such as Great Point Partners LLC, Deerfield Management Company, Commodore Capital, Samsara BioCapital, Boxer Capital and others.

    Didier Blondel, CFO of Abivax, said: "We are proud and feel honored to receive the "Capital Market Transaction of the Year Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2023. We were very pleased that Abivax could attract top-tier U.S. and European biotech investors for this transaction which, we believe, is a valuable recognition of the remarkable clinical achievements with obefazimod during the past months and years. The Company's strategic priority at present is the completion of our global Phase 3 clinical program of obefazimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The entire Abivax team stays committed to bringing obefazimod to the market for the benefit of the many UC patients in need of safe and long-term efficient treatment options."

    *****

    About the European Mediscience Awards 2023

    The event is the largest annual gathering of private and publicly quoted healthcare, biotech and life sciences companies in Europe. Bringing together the best of European mediscience companies to celebrate achievement and recognize success. Each year sees the attendance of over 500 public and private European life sciences companies and their corporate advisers, analysts, fund managers, commentators and peers.

    About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

    Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.


    Contacts

    Abivax
    Communications
    Regina Jehle
    [email protected]
    +33 6 24 50 69 63
    		Investors
    LifeSci Advisors
    Ligia Vela-Reid
    [email protected]
    +44 7413 825310
    		Press Relations & Investors Europe
    MC Services AG
    Anne Hennecke
    [email protected]
    +49 211 529 252 22
    Public Relations France
    Actifin
    Ghislaine Gasparetto
    [email protected]
    +33 6 21 10 49 24    		Public Relations France
    Primatice
    Thomas Roborel de Climens
    [email protected]
    +33 6 78 12 97 95    		Public Relations USA
    Rooney Partners LLC
    Jeanene Timberlake
    [email protected]
    +1 646 770 8858

    SOURCE: ABIVAX



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/761638/Abivax-receives-Capital-Market-Transaction-of-the-Year-Award-at-the-European-Mediscience-Awards-2023

    img.ashx?id=761638

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.