Principal(R) Ranked Number 44 on the Forbes List of America's Most Cybersecure Companies

1 hours ago
DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Principal Financial Group® was ranked number 44 on the Forbes inaugural list of America's Most Cybersecure Companies. In partnership with the research company SecurityScorecard, the rankings highlight the top 200 U.S.-based companies whose website security and cybersecurity infrastructure make them best-in-class. The 200 come from the vast population of 12 million websites that SecurityScorecard regularly monitors.

"As phishing and online attacks increase in sophistication, cybersecurity is more critical than ever before. At Principal, we take a global approach to leveraging security best practices to protect our customers and our teams from cyber threats," says Meg Anderson, chief information security officer at Principal. "Staying on top of emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and other cyber risks requires an engaged team, supportive leadership and a clear mission. We have worked hard to achieve all three of these and plan to continue to keep our eye on the ball."

Companies were ranked on a wide range of factors, including network and application security, potential malware vulnerability, regularity of patches, and robustness of cybersecurity personnel. They were also compared within their own sector because different industries face unique threats and require different strategies. Also considered was whether their performance in various areas increased or decreased over time.

Companies with at least $1 billion in revenue and no breaches since January 1, 2022, were eligible for the analysis.

To see the full list of America's Most Cybersecure Companies, Visit: America's Most Cybersecure Companies 2023 (forbes.com)

About Principal Financial Group®
Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of March 31, 2023
2 Ethisphere, 2023
3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

Media Contact:
Sara Bonney
[email protected]
515-878-0835
