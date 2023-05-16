PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIGR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether UP Fintech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 16, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Two Trading Apps That Allowed Chinese Citizens to Invest Overseas Get Pulled From China." The article reported that "Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding, known as Tiger Brokers, are planning to remove apps from online stores in China that allow their customers to trade stocks overseas," with UP Fintech planning to "remove its trading platform from app stores in mainland China starting Friday."

On this news, UP Fintech's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.21 per ADR, or 7.37%, to close at $2.64 per ADR on May 16, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-up-fintech-holding-limited---tigr-301852676.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP