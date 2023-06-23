The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BeiGene, Ltd. (“BeiGene” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. BeiGene is the subject of a an article published by Morningstar on June 15, 2023, titled: "BeiGene shares drop after AbbVie unit files patent infringement lawsuit over cancer drug." According to the article, "AbbVie's (ABBV) Pharmacyclics unit filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against the biotech company. BeiGene's manufacture and sale of Brukinsa for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma infringe on Pharmacyclics' patent for Imbruvica, which treats the same conditions, Pharmacyclics alleged in the complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Delaware. Brukinsa in January received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma." Based on this news, shares of BeiGene fell by 3.4% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615489539/en/