Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Castle Biosciences, Inc. (“Castle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTL) on behalf of Castle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Castle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Castle is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focused on providing diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers and mental health conditions. On June 2, 2023, during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, Castle Biosciences discussed trial results for its IDgenetix tests, which diagnoses moderate to severe depression.

On this news, the price of Castle shares declined by $11.07 per share, or approximately 48.70%, from $22.73 per share to close at $11.66 on June 5, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Castle shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

