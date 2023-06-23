Istanbul, Turkey, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. announces that the Company has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers in Turkey (PWC) as the auditor for the Company.



As an independent auditor PWC will conduct the audit of the Company’s financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Based on the audit PRTT will receive a written report from the auditor which will be included in the General Form for Registration of Securities (Form 10) which the Company proposes to file with the SEC upon completion of the audit.

This process is an essential step in the process of becoming a reporting Company and future plans to uplist the Company to an exchange. President of the Company Ali Yildiz stated: “We are happy to announce our appointment of an auditor and look forward to working with them. We believe as a Company we are very well positioned in our field and this step towards uplisting to an exchange will not only serve the Company well but also our valued shareholders.”

Upon completion of the Form 10 Registration the Company also intends to change the name of the Company to something more suited to our current business model.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

