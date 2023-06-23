Descartes Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2023, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General

The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 75,061,434 which represented 88.23% of the 85,078,029 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding on May 2, 2023

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director NomineeNumber of
Votes FOR		Percentage
of Votes
FOR		Number of
Votes
AGAINST		Percentage
of Votes
AGAINST
Deepak Chopra72,901,77597.89%1,573,5632.11%
Deborah Close72,785,59797.73%1,689,7442.27%
Eric Demirian71,530,97396.05%2,944,3683.95%
Sandra Hanington73,566,24098.78%909,1011.22%
Kelley Irwin73,563,13798.78%912,2041.22%
Dennis Maple73,078,31598.12%1,397,0261.88%
Chris Muntwyler72,975,29697.99%1,500,0462.01%
Jane O’Hagan 72,934,25997.93%1,541,0822.07%
Edward Ryan73,563,63498.78%910,7071.22%
John Walker72,467,01797.30%2,008,3252.70%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of
Votes FOR		Percentage of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage of Votes
WITHHELD
74,960,04699.88%89,5440.12%

Amendment of Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, the resolution proposed by management of the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation’s Shareholder Rights Plan was approved:

Number of
Votes FOR		Percentage of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes AGAINST		Percentage of Votes
AGAINST
73,568,93298.78%906,4091.22%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of
Votes FOR		Percentage of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes AGAINST		Percentage of Total
Votes AGAINST
70,668,88594.89%3,806,4565.11%

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley (519) 746-6114 x202358
[email protected]


The-Descartes-Systems-Group-In.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.