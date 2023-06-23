On June 13, 2023, Olek Derowe, EVP Head Commercial RE at The Bancorp Inc ( TBBK, Financial), sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has brought attention to the insider trading activities at The Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company that specializes in providing private label banking and technology solutions for non-bank companies.

Olek Derowe has been with The Bancorp Inc for several years, contributing to the company's growth and success in the financial industry. Over the past year, Olek Derowe has sold a total of 9,419 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The insider transaction history for The Bancorp Inc shows a total of 9 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year. This data suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more buys than sells but still a significant number of sales.

The Bancorp Inc's stock was trading at $36.44 per share on the day of Olek Derowe's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.954 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.45, which is higher than the industry median of 8.16 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $36.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $31.98, The Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale of shares by Olek Derowe may raise questions about the stock's current valuation and the potential for future growth. However, it is essential to consider the overall insider trading trends and the company's financial performance when making investment decisions. While the stock may be modestly overvalued based on its GF Value, The Bancorp Inc has demonstrated strong growth and a solid track record in the financial industry.

Investors should continue to monitor insider trading activities at The Bancorp Inc and other companies to gain insights into the market sentiment and potential investment opportunities. By analyzing insider transactions and the relationship with stock prices, investors can make more informed decisions and potentially identify undervalued or overvalued stocks in the market.