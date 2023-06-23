Ferguson plc: Share Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that, in continuation of its $3.0 billion share repurchase program (the "Program"), it has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with its brokers J.P. Morgan Securities PLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (together, “JPMS”) commencing from June 16, 2023 and ending no later than October 5, 2023. JPMS, an independent third party, will make trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the Company's shares independently of the Company. JPMS will carry out the instruction through the acquisition by JPMS, as principal for resale to, or agent on behalf of, the Company, of ordinary shares in the Company. JPMS may undertake transactions in shares (which may include sales and hedging activities, in addition to purchases which may take place on any available trading venue or on an over the counter basis) during the period of this tranche of the Program in order to manage its market exposure under this tranche of the Program. Disclosure of such transactions will not be made by JPMS as a result of or as part of this tranche of the Program, but JPMS will continue to make any disclosures it is otherwise legally required to make.

The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to this tranche of the Program is £100 million. The value of shares repurchased by the Company under the Program pursuant to the various arrangements entered into with its brokers will not, in aggregate, exceed US$3,000 million.

The Company's shareholders generally authorized the Company to purchase up to a maximum of 20,845,062 of its ordinary shares at its Annual General Meeting held on November 30, 2022. Pursuant to such authority, the Company intends to continue purchasing shares under the Program. The Company anticipates that it will request a similar general authority from shareholders at its 2023 Annual General Meeting expected to be held in November 2023 pursuant to which (to the extent the Program has not been completed by then) purchases of shares under the Program will continue. The aggregate number of shares acquired under such authority by the Company pursuant to the Program shall not exceed the maximum number of shares which the Company is authorized to purchase pursuant to such general authority. It is intended that any shares repurchased under the Program will be transferred into treasury.

The purpose of the Program is to reduce the capital of the Company. To the extent required, the Company may in the future use the repurchased shares to satisfy share awards. Any purchases of shares by the Company in relation to this tranche of the Program will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or the New York Stock Exchange (in accordance with the terms of the arrangement entered into with JPMS) and in accordance with (and subject to the limits prescribed by) the Company's general authority to repurchase shares granted by its shareholders, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Ferguson plc

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fferguson-enterprises.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain information in this announcement is forward-looking within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with relation to our share repurchase program and its purpose and timetable. Forward-looking statements cover all matters which are not historical facts and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "intend," “expect,” “anticipate,” or other variations or comparable terminology. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: risks associated with the relocation of our primary listing to the US and any volatility in our share price and shareholder base in connection therewith; weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which we operate, and other factors beyond our control, including any macroeconomic or other consequences of the current conflict in Ukraine; failure to rapidly identify or effectively respond to direct and/or end customers' wants, expectations or trends, including costs and potential problems associated with new or upgraded information technology systems; adverse impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (or related variants); unsuccessful execution of our operational strategies; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 7, 2023, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on September 27, 2022, and in other filings we make with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Other than in accordance with our legal or regulatory obligations we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615083367r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615083367/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.