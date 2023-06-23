Barclays today announces the appointment of Yuri Shakhmin as a Managing Director in the Global Industrials Group in Investment Banking. This appointment reflects Barclays’ effort to continue its growth in the UK and Continental Europe, which is a key focus for Barclays’ Corporate and Investment Bank. He will report to Richard Probert and Asim Mullick, Co-Heads of Industrials for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Shakhmin has a strong track record advising industrial clients, with extensive transaction experience and relationships across corporates and financial sponsors. He advised on multiple landmark transactions including the recent acquisition of a strategic stake in Esdec by Blackstone, the US$1.8 billion disposal of E&I Engineering to Vertiv and the €2.25 billion acquisition of Crown’s EMEA Food and Consumer Packaging business by KPS. He joins in July from Credit Suisse having spent most of his career at Rothschild & Co.

“We are seeing significant momentum across Barclays’ Investment Banking business as evidenced by improved global fee share in 2023,” said Tim Main, Head of Investment Banking, EMEA. “Yuri’s appointment demonstrates our continued investment in senior talent, our commitment to helping clients, and our goal to deliver strong results across the Corporate and Investment Bank.”

Notes for Editors:

The Corporate and Investment Bank is central to the growth and performance of Barclays

With a diversified business model, the CIB is delivering strong and sustainable results through the cycle.

Barclays has hired approx. 20 senior bankers YTD in Investment Banking, including Douglas Melsheimer from Goldman Sachs as an MD in Technology and Foruhar Madjlessi from Instone Real Estate Group as Co-Head of EMEA Equity Capital Markets

In Investment Banking, global fee share as at end of May 2023 YTD is 3.6% which is higher than the 3.1% in 2022 (Source: Dealogic)

In EMEA Industrials, fee share as at June 2023 YTD is 6.3%, which ranks Barclays at #3 across EMEA fee share

Barclays share of wallet (global): #4 in Lev Fin, #5 Investment Grade, #4 Financial Sponsors

About Barclays:

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616791581/en/