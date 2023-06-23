RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA Announces CHF 5 Million Private Placement

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFFD)(OTCQB:RLFTD) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale and purchase in a private placement of 1,500,000 ordinary shares of Relief Therapeutics (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a purchase price of CHF 3.33 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of CHF 3.40 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately CHF 5 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and offering expenses payable by Relief Therapeutics.

relieflogo.gif

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The private placement is expected to close on or about June 21, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Relief Therapeutics plans to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The private placement shares and, upon exercise, the shares underlying the warrants, will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange and rank pari passu (carrying the same rights) with Relief Therapeutics' ordinary shares, and will be delivered from Relief Therapeutics' treasury shares previously issued out of its authorized share capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS

Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief Therapeutics' portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary, globally patented Physiomimic™ and TEHCLO™ drug delivery platform technologies and a highly targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare metabolic disorders, rare skin diseases and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Relief Therapeutics' mission is to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases and is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics is headquartered in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Offenbach am Main, Germany and Monza, Italy. Relief Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFFD and RLFTD. For more information, please visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Catherine Day
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
[email protected]

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market and other conditions, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Relief Therapeutics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Relief's expectations regarding the completion of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. A number of factors including those described in Relief Therapeutics' filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could adversely affect Relief Therapeutics. Copies of Relief Therapeutics' filings with the SEC are available on the SEC EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. Relief Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761681/RELIEF-THERAPEUTICS-Holding-SA-Announces-CHF-5-Million-Private-Placement

img.ashx?id=761681

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.