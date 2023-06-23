Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 15, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:

Motion

Description

Votes For

% Votes Cast

Against

Withheld

1Re-elect Graham Stewart

44,731,598

100%

2,079

0

2Re-elect Eldur Olafsson

44,731,598

100%

2,079

0

3Re-elect Liane Kelly

44,733,598

100%

79

0

4Re-elect Jaco Crouse

44,733,598

100%

79

0

5Re-elect David Neuhauser

44,731,598

100%

2,079

0

6Re-elect Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson

44,733,598

100%

79

0

7Re-elect Line Frederiksen

44,733,598

100%

79

0

8Re-elect Warwick Morley-Jepson

44,733,598

100%

79

0

9Re-appointment of Auditors

45,555,698

100%

0

79

10Stock option plan

42,673,853

95,40%

2,059,824

0

11Restricted Share Unit Plan

44,676,932

99,87%

56,745

0

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement contains does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



