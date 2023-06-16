Vinamilk forms strategic partnerships with top global companies and receives Purity Award for children's milk powder

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 16, 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnamese dairy company Vinamilk has recently announced its strategic partnership with six leading global nutrition and bioscience companies. The collaboration reinforces Vinamilk's international reputation and its strong commitment to providing high-quality baby milk powder of international standards.

Vinamilk_forms_strategic_partnerships_6_leading_global_nutrition_companies.jpg

Six leading global nutrition and bioscience companies have partnered with Vinamilk in Vietnam including DSM (Switzerland), CHR HANSEN (Denmark), BENEO (Germany), GNOSIS (Italy), AAK (Sweden), and KANEMATSU (Japan). Through these strategic collaborations, Vinamilk is committed to delivering international-quality nutritional solutions, featuring superior formulations to the young generation of Vietnam.

Vinamilk's achievements are not only demonstrated in expanding cooperation, researching, and developing products but also in meeting the strictest standards related to purity and transparency. In recognition of these efforts, Vinamilk was awarded the Purity Award for its baby formula products Optimum Gold, YokoGold, ColosGold, Pedia Kenji, Dielac Grow Plus, Dielac Alpha, and Dielac Alpha Gold by the American non-profit organization Clean Label Project.

This award is a testament to Vinamilk's commitment to providing pure, safe, and nutritious products for babies and children. The brand is now the first in Asia to have achieved the Purity Award standard for its entire baby and children formula line.

Vinamilk_Asia__achieve_Purity_Award_baby_children_formula_line.jpg

Over the years, recognizing that gaining customers' trust and staying ahead of the game requires continuous innovation, Vinamilk has invested extensively into its research and development activities. The brand has incorporated beneficial nutrients such as HMO-2'FL fiber, BB-12TM and LGG probiotics, and Nucleotides into its products to bring them closer to breast milk.

"Since its establishment, Vinamilk has been committed to continuous investment in modern production processes, the application of advanced scientific research, and the promotion of international cooperation to bring internationally standardized and the most suitable products for Vietnamese children. Vinamilk's partnership with major partners worldwide is a crucial factor that aids its journey to achieve that goal. Bringing more value to consumers and providing high-quality and safer products for children is our highest commitment," shared Mrs. Mai Kieu Lien, CEO of Vinamilk.

1.jpg

Commenting on Vinamilk's dedication, Francois Scheffler, APAC President of DSM Group Asia Pacific stated, "DSM has cooperated with Vinamilk for many years. We have seen the company's endless efforts and overwhelming enthusiasm for developing products that meet international quality standards. Hence, I believe that with this stronger strategic partnership, Vinamilk will soon conquer the highest global standards in the dairy industry."

With the upcoming collaboration with leading innovators in the field, Vinamilk hopes to gain access to their advanced technologies and know-hows to accelerate its own product innovation.

Not only is it trusted by consumers in Vietnam, Vinamilk's children's milk powder has also been a key export since the 1990s and has significantly contributed to the company's accumulated export revenue of USD 3 billion.

About Vinamilk

Vinamilk is the leading dairy company in Vietnam, currently in the Top 40 largest global dairy companies and the 6th most valuable dairy brand in the world with brand value of USD 2.8 billion. The company has also exported its product to 58 countries and territories such as the USA, Japan, Korea, ASEAN countries, etc.

favicon.png?sn=HK23706&sd=2023-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinamilk-forms-strategic-partnerships-with-top-global-companies-and-receives-purity-award-for-childrens-milk-powder-301852908.html

SOURCE Vinamilk

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK23706&Transmission_Id=202306160425PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK23706&DateId=20230616
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.