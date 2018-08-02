PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Icahn Enterprises between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Icahn Enterprises L.P. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (ii) the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (iii) as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

