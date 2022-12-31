New Joint Venture to Boost Circularity of Secondary Plastic Packaging

37 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and HOHENWESTEDT, Germany, June 16, 2023

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and HOHENWESTEDT, Germany, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell and AFA Nord, a leading recycler of agricultural film, have agreed to create a 50:50 joint venture that intends to recycle post commercial flexible secondary packaging waste. The joint venture company, LMF Nord GmbH, plans to build a mechanical recycling plant in Northern Germany to turn Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) and Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) waste into quality recycled plastic materials for use in flexible packaging. Start of production is expected for early 2025.

Secondary plastic packaging, such as stretch or shrink film, is mainly used to hold packed consumer goods together and protect them during transportation and storage from contamination and damage. Until today, this material is difficult to recycle into high-quality raw materials that can meet the requirements of the packaging industry regarding strength and transparency of their final product.

"This Joint Venture will provide recycled LDPE and LLDPE materials and complements our existing CirculenRecover range of high density polyethylene and polypropylene products," says Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell's executive vice president, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions. "It adds to our efforts in advanced recycling and delivers against our integrated hub strategy, where we invest upstream to provide feedstock from various plastic waste streams. With this efficient full suite of solutions we continue to be the preferred partner of our customers."

The new recycling unit is expected to produce 26,000 tons per year of recycled LDPE and LLDPE grades that LyondellBasell will market through its CirculenRecover family of products for use in various applications from stretch films to collation shrink films. The CirculenRecover product family comprises a wide range of mechanically recycled materials that are currently used in applications ranging from electrical appliances, to washing detergent bottles and suitcases.

TM Recycling GmbH, a sister company of AFA Nord, will be responsible to provide the feedstock for LMF Nord GmbH. TM Recycling is also a member of the Mensing Group.

"We already operate Germany's only agricultural film recycling plant for a number of years and have a broad experience in the production of recycled materials," says Andreas Mensing, managing director of AFA Nord. "Together with LyondellBasell we can contribute to a circular economy and increase the availability of recycled solutions for flexible packaging applications."

About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About AFA Nord
AFA Nord is a LDPE/LLDPE recycling company, specialized in recycling heavily contaminated LDPE films originating from the agricultural and construction industries. We provide a "real" close loop, picking up the films directly from the farms, recycling them and producing pellets that our partners convert into new film; we then sell back the film to the farmers.

TM Recycling GmbH is a sister company of AFA Nord and is also a member of the Mensing Group. TM Recycling will be responsible to provide the feedstock for LMF Nord GmbH.

Forward-looking statement for LyondellBasell
The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management of LyondellBasell which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to meet our sustainability goals, including the ability to increase production of recycled and renewable-based polymers; receipt of required regulatory approvals; and the successful construction and operation of the joint venture facilities described in this release. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

