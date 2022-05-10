PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased LivePerson between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 23, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, LivePerson, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

