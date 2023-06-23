Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Second Quarter of 2023

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ( REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ( REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has over 50 employees and has deployed over $1.8 billion across more than 50 loans.

