VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") is pleased to announce the Company intends to amend its investment policy to broaden and diversify the eligible industries of its investment targets to permit Stock Trend to explore strategic investments within the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") sector. The Company's existing investment policy is focused solely on the cannabis sector.

The Company is funded and able to pursue these investment opportunities. The Company combines a diversified management team and experienced board of directors with access to capital and transactions in the rapidly growing AI sector.

Stock Trend is actively sourcing, validating, and pursuing investments in innovative, unique, and disruptive companies or technologies well-positioned to gain significant market share in the AI sector.

Anthony Durkacz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Stock Trend commented: "The proposed amendment to Stock Trend's investment policy equips the Company with the optionality to explore investments in the high growth AI sector".

The amended investment policy will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

