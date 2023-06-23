uniQure Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. ( QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to Jeannette Potts, the Company’s newly hired Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and other newly hired employees.

The inducement awards to Ms. Potts consist of a non-qualified option to purchase 81,300 ordinary shares of the Company and 47,100 restricted share units. The option has an exercise price of $20.18 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s ordinary shares as reported by Nasdaq on June 13, 2023 (the “Grant Date”). The option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters thereafter. The restricted share units vest in three approximately equal annual installments beginning on June 13, 2024.

The Company also granted equity awards to 24 other employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment. In the aggregate, those employees received 66,400 restricted share units and options to purchase 65,500 ordinary shares of the Company. Each option has an exercise price of $20.18 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on the Grand Date. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters thereafter. The restricted share units vest in three approximately equal annual installments beginning on June 13, 2024.

The aforementioned equity awards were approved by the Company’s board of directors on June 13, 2023 and were issued to newly hired employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment with the Company in accordance with and under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The recent approvals of our gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represents a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. We are now leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:

Chiara Russo
Direct: 617-306-9137
Mobile: 617-306-9137
[email protected]		FOR MEDIA:

Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile:339-223-8541
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODg1OTMwMyM1NjUwNDI0IzIwODA0MDY=
uniQure-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.