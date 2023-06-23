JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD.'s New Ultralight Electric Wheelchairs and Electric Mobility Vehicles Win Top Industrial Design Awards in China

Changzhou City, China, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD. (the "Company" or “JinMed”) ( ZJYL), a Cayman Islands holding company with Chinese operating entities that manufacture and develop wheelchairs and living aids products, today announced that the Company’s new ultralight electric wheelchairs and electric mobility vehicles designed for the elderly and developed in collaboration with Nanjing Tech University ("NJTech"), have both received the top awards at the 9th Zijin Award for Industrial Design Competition for their exceptional designs and engineering functionalities.

The Zijin Award for Industrial Design Competition is a prestigious award in the field of industrial design in China, and is organized by the China Industrial Design Association. The award recognizes the outstanding contributions of companies and designers in product design, industrial design, brand design, packaging design, and exhibition design, etc.

The judging panel evaluates the designs based on several criteria, including innovativeness, aesthetic appeal, practicality, and sustainability, while also considering their market applications.

The Company’s award-winning electric wheelchairs and electric mobility vehicles are expected to be ready for sale to the mass market this year.

Mr. Erqi Wang, Chairman and CEO of the Company stated, "Winning the awards is a significant achievement, and we are honored to have our products recognized by the Zijin Award for Industrial Design Competition, which represents excellence in the field of industrial design. ”

“At JinMed we strive to design products that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, and these awards validate our efforts. We will endeavor to continue to push the boundaries of innovation and design to create products that improve the quality of life for individuals with limited mobility."

About Jin Medical International Ltd.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered at Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province of China, the Company, through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly, and people recovering from injuries. The Company’s Chinese operating entities operate 2 manufacturing plants with approximately 228,257 square feet in the aggregate in Changzhou City and Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. The Company’s Chinese operating entities have established relationships with over 40 distributors in China, and over 20 in the other regions of the world where it currently sells the products. The majority of the Company’s wheelchair products, with more than 30 models, are sold to dealers in Japan and China, including Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd, one of the largest medical device distributors in Japan. The Company’s Chinese operating entities own 106 patents and are in the process of registering 22 additional patents with the Patent Administration Department of the People’s Republic of China and continuously deliver innovative wheelchair designs that are both lightweight and ergonomic each year. For more information, please visit: http://www.zhjmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Wealth Financial Services LLC
Janice Wang
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 13811768599
+1 628 283 9214

