CORONA, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (

MNST, Financial) announced today that the Company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The live webcast will start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2023. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section.

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed April 28, 2023, only stockholders of the Company of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2023 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. All stockholders of record may vote electronically via live webcast at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2023 and using their 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card. Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting, but will not have the option to vote.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® clean energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster® Tour Water™ brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers and The Beast Unleashed™. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS:Rodney C. Sacks
Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200
Hilton H. Schlosberg
Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200
Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980
