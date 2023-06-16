Juniper Research Recognizes LexisNexis Risk Solutions as an Established Leader on Financial Crime Prevention Leaderboard

2 hours ago
ATLANTA, June 16, 2023

LexID Linking Technology, Biometrics Verification and Authentication Named as Key Factors

ATLANTA, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it has been named by Juniper Research as an Established Leader in the "Financial Crime Prevention Competitor Leaderboard 2023-2027." Juniper Research assessed 21 financial crime prevention vendors, basing its scoring on market presence, product and positioning, as well as the vendor's capacity and capability.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions uses data-driven and intelligence-led approaches to fight financial crime by providing analytics, predictive insights and fraud prevention solutions for a number of industries and products/services through ID verification, KYC/AML and customer onboarding. With a vendor profile that supports integrated capabilities, superior information coverage and best-in-class analytics experience, LexisNexis Risk Solutions holds a powerful advantage in the market, making its solutions highly competitive.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides a broad set of capabilities that successfully unify online and offline identity attributes to provide a complete view of client identity, enabling highly successful risk-based authentication to help customers fight fraud, mitigate risk and remain compliant. Juniper Research also highlighted past corporate acquisitions that enhanced LexisNexis Risk Solutions ability to provide behavioral biometrics-based verification and authentication.

"In the highly competitive financial crime prevention market, LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers comprehensive solutions with advanced analytics providing customers with better identity management," said Nick Maynard, vice president of Juniper Research's Fintech Market Research. "As they continue to expand their reach through a growing portfolio of acquisitions, it will only further strengthen their position in the market and allow new access into niche market segments."

"With financial crime growing and the challenges of responding to regulations and sanctions in real time, it is essential our customers have a full suite of risk assessment and authentication tools to stop financial crime in its tracks," said Leslie Bailey, vice president, global financial crime compliance and payments, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We strive to meet the needs of our customer base by staying ahead of new, emerging trends as the financial crime landscape continues to evolve."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:
Marcy Theobald
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
678.694.6681
[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

