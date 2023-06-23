Pottery Barn Launches Free In-Store Decorating Class Series Across Full Fleet of Stores

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of its monthly in-store design class series beginning Saturday, June 17th, at Pottery Barn locations across the United States.

Hosted by the brand’s expert Design+Crew team members, each class will feature "How To" content focusing on different decorating topics relevant to each season — ranging from summer lighting, to styling a living room, to setting a table. The classes offer Pottery Barn customers the opportunity to learn design tips and tricks and engage in-person with both experts and their communities of interior decorating enthusiasts.

“The Pottery Barn Design Crew is our free in-house expert team who can transform any room into a beautiful and comfortable living space,” said Pottery Barn CEO, Marta Benson. “We’re excited to offer this new monthly series for our customers to engage with our talented design team and to find inspiration right here in our stores.”

The decorating class series will take place monthly at 9 a.m. on the following dates:

  • June 17, 2023: How to create a summer glow indoors and out — using lanterns, string lights, and pillar candles
  • July 15, 2023: How to decorate with color — brighten a room in the shades of the season using pillows, botanicals and table linens
  • August 12, 2023: How to style the living room — tips for coffee table and console decor styling and creating the perfect sofa pillowscape
  • September 9, 2023: How to layer a beautiful bed, summer edition — from picking the best sheets to learning Pottery Barn styling tricks

Additional classes will be announced later in the year, such as how to set a Fall tablescape for the holidays. Updates for these classes can be found on potterybarn.com here.

All in-store decorating classes are free to attend. Guests can RSVP for classes here. Find out more by following @potterybarn on Instagram.

About the Pottery Barn Design Crew

The Pottery Barn Design Crew offers free interior design services from an expert group of associates who will translate your vision and help you make your home beautiful as well as comfortable. Whether you are looking to make a simple update, add a bit of seasonal flair, or redesign an entire space, our dedicated team of design professionals have the tools and expertise to help. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fpages%2Fdesign-services-form

About Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

