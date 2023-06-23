United Rentals Announces Trench Safety Training Series

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced an online series of trench safety educational sessions that support the 2023+Trench+Safety+Stand+Down, which takes place June 19-23, 2023. The free training events raise awareness around trench and excavation practices to help contractors and utilities improve worksite productivity and keep workers safe.

Trench Safety Stand Down is a North American initiative focused on trench and excavation hazards, and reinforcing the importance of using trench protective systems and protecting workers from trenching hazards. The initiative encourages companies to conduct or participate in safety activities that draw attention to the specific hazards related to working in and around trenches and excavations.

“Nothing is more important than safety on the worksite,” said TJ Bryson, Trench Safety Region Sales and Marketing Director at United Rentals. “At United Rentals, we believe compliance with trench safety regulations and adhering to best practices can help drive productivity. With expert knowledge and smart solutions, we can help jobsite teams stay safe without sacrificing efficiency. Our Trench Safety Stand Down training series provides an excellent learning opportunity for companies to educate their workers on safe, productive trench and excavation practices.”

2023 Trench Safety Stand Down Training Schedule

Anyone can attend these online educational sessions. To register, please go to the United+Rentals+Trench+Safety+events+webpage. Here are the 4 training session topics and schedule:

Rethinking Trench Safety. During this session, experts will discuss how inaccuracies regarding trench safety have come about, and what the reality is. Pulling knowledge from experienced staff is a good idea, on the condition that what is passed along is correct. Over time, some information may become distorted. Correcting any distortions becomes more challenging when these errors are echoed by experienced crew members that should know better. The session will explore how companies can determine how misinterpretations regarding trench safety have developed and what to do to correct them. Offered: June 20 at 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT.

A Safe Approach to Underground Utility Obstructions. Attendees will hear an overview of regulations and approaches to protect workers and underground installations when digging near existing utilities. During the session, experts will explore protective systems that can help maintain productivity and safety when exposing, protecting and working around utilities in an excavation. Offered: June 22 at 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Trench Safety Stand Down week is an annual opportunity to reinforce the importance of trench and excavation safety best practices, explore resources and set an ongoing standard for safety as a team.

United Rentals Trench Safety Solutions

United+Rentals+Trench+Safety provides the worksite the most efficient path to safety through underground solutions and safety training. With more than 92 trench safety locations and the largest fleet of shoring and underground excavation rental equipment in North America, United Rentals provides our with customers customized, cost-effective trench safety and excavation rental solutions. It supplies OSHA-compliant trench protective systems including shoring, shielding, lasers and optical instruments, and more. United Rentals services help companies in their pre-bid analysis of protective system solutions, on-site consultation and engineering designs that can be applied successfully on a project.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,465 rental locations in North America, 14 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,000 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.99 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

