KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Enclaves at Sonrisa, a new community of single-family homes in Queen Creek, Arizona. The new homes at The Enclaves at Sonrisa are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate The Enclaves at Sonrisa’s planned amenities, which will include ramada shade structures, table tennis, a children’s play area and a picnic area with barbeque pits. The new community is also close to desirable schools.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Phoenix area spacious new homes close to desirable schools and outdoor recreation that live bigger for less,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “Homeowners will appreciate living near outdoor recreation, including championship golf courses and San Tan Regional Park for camping, hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

The Enclaves at Sonrisa is situated on East Mockingbird Drive just off South Ellsworth Road and near Loop 202 and U.S. Highway 60, providing access to job centers in Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert. The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Queen Creek Marketplace and Costco® as well as family friendly activities at Queen Creek Olive Mill, Schnepf Farms and FatCats Queen Creek.

The Enclaves at Sonrisa sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

