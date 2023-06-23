TORRANCE, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the upcoming Roth 9th Annual London Conference, from June 21st – 22nd, at the Four Seasons Hotel London on Park Lane.



Navitas’ CEO Gene Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will highlight recent product, manufacturing, application, and market developments in a series of 1-on-1 meetings. Recent Navitas news includes Q1 2023 earnings and announcement of $760 million customer pipeline, a $92 million follow-on equity offering, and a $20 million investment in strategic manufacturing.

Navitas’ mission is to accelerate the planet’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and to “Electrify Our World™”. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/london2023

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship‐driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately‐held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Navitas

