PARIS, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) announced that the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been published on the Company’s website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).



The Annual General Meeting resolved inter alia to re-appoint Mr. Jean-Marc Germain, Mr. Michiel Brandjes, and Mr. John Ormerod to the Company’s Board of Directors for a term of three years.

About Constellium

Constellium (: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.