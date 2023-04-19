PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages, (OTC: GOGY) announced today that it has been in further contact with FINRA regarding its corporate action request to issue a dividend to its shareholders, in the form of two restricted shares for every ten shares held, as of the record date of June 5, 2023.

Since the Company initially submitted its corporate action request to FINRA on April 19, 2023, FINRA has asked for additional information, which the company promptly supplied. The Company is focused on complying with any and all requests from FINRA in order to complete the dividend for its shareholders.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-grail-beverages-otc-gogy-updates-shareholders-on-contact-with-finra-regarding-divided-request-301852339.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp