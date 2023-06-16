PR Newswire

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES) ("Institute of Biomedical Research" or the "Company"), a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is delighted to announce it has signed an agreement with the University of Pretoria/Universiteit van Pretoria and Enterprises University of Pretoria to continue research into Plant Medicines, and the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to drug discovery and forensic science.

The agreement was cemented with the official signing ceremony on the 12th of May 2023 between Prof Barend Erasmus, Dean of the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, Mr. Jeff Robinson, CEO and Chairman of M2Bio Sciences, and Dr. Elmar de Wet, CEO, Enterprises University of Pretoria.

The UP Biodiscovery Centre, led by Prof Vinesh Maharaj, NAS Deputy Dean for Research and Postgraduate Education and a renowned bio-prospector, will conduct commercial natural product research and development. The M2Bio Sciences Research Chair will conduct research focused on science and evidence-backed premium health and wellness products over the next four years.

An integral part of the research is to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discover natural product lead compounds that can be developed as pharmaceutical and food ingredients.

"We need to emphasize the value of AI in African research. It is important to digitize the great research and developments on the continent. Although I am not a scientist, I have an enormous passion for science, technology, and medicine and how they intersect," Mr. Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences stated.

In addition, Robinson believes very strongly that product development must be backed by evidence-based scientific research.

"There is so much potential and talent in South Africa; I am wondering why there are not more companies cooperating with universities to do research," said Mr. Robinson.

Prof Erasmus echoed these sentiments, saying, "There are three important elements of partnerships, especially evident in today's agreement: the nature, aspirations, and the vision of the people involved in this partnership. The three partners, UP/NAS, M2Bio Sciences, and Enterprises UP, responded well to this great opportunity. It is important to note that NAS has many more unique value propositions as our diversity, ranging from the basic sciences to the agricultural sciences, encompasses the whole (agricultural) value chain."

Prof Maharaj added that the partnership brings industry and academia closer and contributes to creating a more significant impact on society through translational and transdisciplinary research.

In his final remarks, Mr. Robinson said that "M2Bio Sciences is very excited to be working with Prof Maharaj with his stellar knowledge – this translational research ties in with the University's transdisciplinary research and is guided by society's needs."

Dr. Elmar de Wet, CEO of UP Enterprises, concluded the event by stating, "The world has more than enough problems, and our scientists, in partnership with industry, can facilitate the solutions and make it happen."

"Much more detail on this agreement and the current research on the go will be released very soon. Stay tuned and keep connecting the dots!" said Robinson.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

www.m2bio.co

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+27 72 333 2148

Find M2Bio™ on social media

Facebook : M2Bio

Instagram : M2bio.Sciences

LinkedIn : M2Bio

Twitter : @M2bio

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences to include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements. $mres

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mres-m2bio-sciences-establishes-research-chair-at-the-university-of-pretoria-for-phytomedicines-301853068.html

SOURCE Institute of Biomedical Research Corp.