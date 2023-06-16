IFF Master Perfumer Anne Flipo Receives Fragrance Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF Master Perfumer Anne Flipo has received the highly coveted Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fragrance Foundation, at a ceremony held at New York's Lincoln Center. The award recognizes Flipo's extraordinary contributions to the perfume industry throughout her illustrious 30-year career. Flipo's talent and dedication have positioned her as a trailblazer within the fragrance world, having created or co-created some of the world's leading perfume successes, such as La Vie est Belle for Lancôme, Libre for YSL, Invictus for Paco Rabanne, L'Interdit for Givenchy, Synthetic Jungle for Frederic Malle and many more.

Anne_Flipo_credit.jpg

"She exudes an unwavering optimism and vibrant energy that infuses every one of her fragrance creations," said Christophe de Villeplée, president, Scent, IFF. "Not only is she an exceptional perfumer, but also a remarkable mentor dedicated to imparting her artistry to aspiring perfumers of tomorrow. Her leadership is characterized by curiosity, open-mindedness, unwavering focus and an indomitable will to succeed."

The Lifetime Achievement Award stands as a testament to Flipo's remarkable achievements and profound impact on the perfume industry. By pushing boundaries and consistently redefining olfactory artistry, she has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of fragrance connoisseurs worldwide.

Flipo's dedication extends beyond her own accomplishments, as she has demonstrated deep commitment to nurturing emerging talent within the industry. Her mentorship has paved the way for current and future perfumers, ensuring a vibrant and innovative future for the art of fragrance.

"I'm just a girl from a small village in the North of France," said Flipo. "Being a perfumer is not a job; it is a daydream. Every scent I've created is a story I tell of the encounters I have made along the way. My sole goal when I create a scent is to generate pleasure and well-being."

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

©2023 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:
Judith Gross
VP, Scent Communication and Branding
+33630097462
[email protected]

IFF_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IFF

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN31319&Transmission_Id=202306160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN31319&DateId=20230616
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.