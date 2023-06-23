Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC taking place June 20 – 22, 2023 virtually on the M-Vest platform.

Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference 2023

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Virtual M-Vest Platform, Track 2 https%3A%2F%2Fm-vest.com%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare-06202023

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To reserve your seat to attend, you must register on the M-Vest website.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those currently available for the treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen’s pipeline includes six clinical-stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines and an oral prodrug of 7-Cl-CYNA, which is a full antagonist of the glycine site of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). Pherines, which are administered as nasal sprays, are designed with an innovative rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and selectively impact key neural circuits in the brain without requiring systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons.

Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616518845/en/