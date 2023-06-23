On June 13th, ChromaDex+Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research and healthy aging, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its award-winning ChromaDex+External+Research+Program (CERP™).

Through CERP, independent scientists and investigators from some of the world’s top research institutions request ChromaDex’s proprietary Niagen® ingredient (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR), one of the most studied and efficient modern NAD+ precursors in the healthy aging space, among other ingredients and placebos. These investigators are looking to advance research on the health benefits of increasing NAD+ levels through Niagen supplementation. Since its founding ten years ago, this unique, industry-leading program has helped produce the trusted science behind Niagen by achieving over 270 third-party initiated, independently funded research agreements with investigators, resulting in over 150 peer-reviewed publications, including 27 peer reviewed clinical studies, on Niagen.

Some of CERP’s most published investigators include industry leading researchers such as Dr. Charles Brenner (Alfred E Mann Family Foundation Chair of Diabetes & Cancer Metabolism at City of Hope, the discoverer of the vitamin activity of NR, and the Chief Scientific Advisor of ChromaDex), Dr. Vilhem Bohr (Affiliate Professor in Genome Instability & Neurodegeneration at the University of Copenhagen and one of the world’s most published researchers on aging), Dr. Evandro Fang (Associate Professor at the University of Oslo, leading an international anti-aging laboratory at the University of Oslo), among others.

“This marks a milestone moment in the NAD+ industry. On behalf of the ChromaDex family, we are thrilled to commemorate our ChromaDex External Research Program as it celebrates a decade of setting the industry standard for excellence in collaborative research,” said Rob Fried, the CEO of ChromaDex. “From the day ChromaDex was formed in 1999, our relationships with leading universities and scientific institutions have informed our work and helped us advance research while building the company brick by brick. The brightest minds in scientific innovation have led us in an undying pursuit of quality and high standards for Niagen, and our ChromaDex External Research Program has been essential in achieving this.”

Because ChromaDex holds scientific integrity to the highest standards, over 95% of studies conducted via CERP are completely independent, investigator-initiated and third-party funded. This approach fosters great trust in the research, as often there is skepticism around industry-funded research in the dietary supplement industry. CERP has produced over 70% of+registered+ongoing+or+completed+NR trials listed on clinicaltrials.gov using Niagen, which is a testament to the tremendous value of the program.

To ChromaDex’s knowledge, this is the only dedicated program supporting industry researchers, scientists, universities, and doctors to advance and develop the science behind NAD+ to this extent in the dietary supplement space. In fact, the program has proven to be beneficial to all researchers and product developers in the NAD+ industry, including direct competitors, as research from the program has demonstrated that NAD+ supplementation promotes cellular health and may be beneficial to aging and vulnerable health populations.

“CERP is not only a program that provides research materials, including bulk and clinical capsules with placebo, but our uniqueness is also centered upon building and maintaining relationships with our CERP Investigators,” said Dr. Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie, Global Director of External Research for ChromaDex. “We provide a quarterly newsletter highlighting the researchers and their publications to promote the scientists as well as to advance the science. This is why we can confidently state that CERP is setting the standard for excellence for academic-industry relationships.”

ChromaDex’s flagship ingredient, Niagen, has been at the forefront of NAD+ research and healthy aging categories as it is one of the most studied and efficient NAD+ precursors. The research conducted by independent investigators through CERP has expanded the understanding of NR in key health areas including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, muscle health, heart failure, among others. For example:

Lapatto et al, 2023, a first-of-its kind published and peer-reviewed clinical study, as reported in the journal Science+Advances by a team of scientists led by Dr. Eija Pirinen (University of Helsinki and University of Oulu) and Dr. Kirsi Pietiläinen (University of Helsinki), demonstrated an increase in mitochondrial biogenesis following NR supplementation via Niagen in humans.

by a team of scientists led by Dr. Eija Pirinen (University of Helsinki and University of Oulu) and Dr. Kirsi Pietiläinen (University of Helsinki), demonstrated an increase in mitochondrial biogenesis following NR supplementation via Niagen in humans. Brakedal et al., 2022 is a first-ever clinical study, as reported in the peer-reviewed journal Cell+Metabolism by a team of scientists led by Prof. Charalampos Tzoulis, Haukeland University Hospital and University of Bergen, in Norway. The clinical trial investigated Niagen NR in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD).Results of the phase I clinical trial showed that NR supplementation significantly increased cerebral NAD+ levels, resulted in altered cerebral energy metabolism and decreased levels of inflammatory cytokines in patients with PD. Because of the success of this phase I study, Dr. Tzoulis is leading a phase II clinical study, which will be the longest CERP study once completed. The results of this study supports previous research around the promising effects of NR supplementation for brain health.

by a team of scientists led by Prof. Charalampos Tzoulis, Haukeland University Hospital and University of Bergen, in Norway. The clinical trial investigated Niagen NR in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD).Results of the phase I clinical trial showed that NR supplementation significantly increased cerebral NAD+ levels, resulted in altered cerebral energy metabolism and decreased levels of inflammatory cytokines in patients with PD. Because of the success of this phase I study, Dr. Tzoulis is leading a phase II clinical study, which will be the longest CERP study once completed. The results of this study supports previous research around the promising effects of NR supplementation for brain health. Wang et al., 2022 as reported in the peer-reviewed journal JACC%3A+Basic+to+Translational+Science by a team of scientists led by Dr. Kevin O’Brien, Division of Cardiology, and Dr. Rong Tian, Mitochondria and Metabolism Center, University of Washington School of Medicine, Washington, investigated the safety and tolerability of the Niagen in Stage C heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), which occurs when the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) is 40% or less.Results demonstrate that high-dose NR via Niagen was safe and well-tolerated, almost doubling whole blood NAD+ levels, increasing white blood cell mitochondrial respiratory function and decreasing the expression of inflammatory markers building on previous CERP heart studies demonstrating the positive effects of NR supplementation for heart health.

“The advantages of CERP include access to high-quality research materials, unpublished studies and technical advice, and networking opportunities with other leading researchers in the NAD+ field,” CERP Investigator Dr. Pirinen commented. “Our findings through CERP are a great advance in the field of muscle mitochondrial research, and they encourage us and others to continue to test the impact NR may have on muscle mitochondrial dysfunction in humans.”

CERP Investigator Dr. Tzoulis remarked, "Our research has nominated NAD+ replenishment therapy with NR as a potential disease modulating therapy for Parkinson's disease. NADPARK, the first of many ongoing NAD+ trials in Parkinson's disease, showed that NR supplementation significantly increased NAD+ levels in the patient brain, and resulted in altered cerebral metabolism and decreased markers of inflammation in the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Moreover, the ability to augment brain NAD+ levels using NR now opens potential new avenues for the treatment of several neurological diseases. By providing us with NR (Niagen), the CERP team has made an essential contribution to our studies. Multiple new phase II trials have been initiated at our Center with the CERP team’s valuable contribution of the NR and placebo material required for the studies."

Started in 2013 by Frank Jaksch, ChromaDex Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, CERP has been pioneering the science of Niagen and NAD+, among other materials. Today, this unique, industry-leading program has research agreements with over 200 institutions in 31 countries, representing over $95 million in estimated total research value. The program has also resulted in a strong patent portfolio for NR with an impressive array of over 40 granted patents relating to Niagen and other precursors to NAD+ protecting ChromaDex’s future innovations.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com, and to apply for CERP, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chromadex.com%2Fresearch%2Fcerp%2F.

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex's patent portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related related to results of the NIAGEN® studies, their significance and whether the studies show potential for benefits on human health, aging, and vulnerable health populations, whether the program is beneficial to all researchers and product developers in the NAD+ space, including direct competitors, and whether the research conducted by independent investigators through CERP has expanded the understanding of NR in key health areas including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, muscle health, heart failure, among others.

