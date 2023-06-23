Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of the following BlackRock funds concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws:

Fund Name Ticker (NYSE) BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc MYC BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc MCA BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc MYD BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc MIY BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc MYJ BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc MYN BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc MQT BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc MYI

If you own stock in one or more of these BlackRock funds, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 358, New York, NY 10169 at [email protected], or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

