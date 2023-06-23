Major League Soccer (MLS) and Campbell Snacks, a division of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), today announced a new partnership that designates Campbell Snacks as official snack sponsors of the League through the 2026 season.

The partnership will allow Campbell Snacks to connect MLS fans with brands like Goldfish crackers, Pepperidge Farm cookies, Lance sandwich crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Late July chips, Kettle Brand potato chips, Cape Cod potato chips and Snack Factory pretzel crisps, through fun and engaging ads in stadiums league-wide, retail displays, and community impact programs across select markets.

“Campbell Snacks is home to the favorite brands of MLS fans and soccer households across America, and we look forward to collaborating with their passionate team to strengthen the relationship between their storied brands and this country’s burgeoning soccer community,” said Carter Ladd, MLS EVP, Brand Alliances and Consumer Products.

“We are proud to be named official snack sponsors for Major League Soccer, the fastest growing professional soccer league in the U.S.,” said Mike Pierson, Chief Customer Officer, Campbell Snacks. “We’re thrilled to play a role in elevating the snacking experience for this loyal fan base with our diverse portfolio of brands.”

The partnership provides Campbell Snacks brands with presence in MLS stadiums, as well as on-site activations during marquee MLS events like MLS All-Star and MLS Cup. Additionally, Campbell will activate community programs in partnership with MLS WORKS in locations and neighborhoods across the league.

The announcement of the partnership between MLS and Campbell Snacks arrives during a period of tremendous momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America, as MLS’ 28th season is underway, the highly anticipated 2023 Leagues Cup will take place from July 21 to August 19 and excitement continues to build on the path to the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 28th season in 2023 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup,and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com%2Fapple-tv-app.

ABOUT CAMPBELL SNACKS

Campbell Snacks is the nearly $4 billion snacking division of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). Campbell Snacks includes Lance cookies and crackers, Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Late July chips, Kettle Brand potato chips, Cape Cod potato chips, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pepperidge Farm cookies and bread and more. For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.campbellsoupcompany.com%2F or follow company news on Twitter via %40CampbellSoupCo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615935805/en/