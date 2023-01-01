Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2023 Conference Call to Discuss Record Results

Waltham, Mass., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. ( NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, June 29th, 2023.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Julien Lederman, VP Corporate Development, of Nano Dimension will host a conference call on June 29th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179970/f9b871241c

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=p8t1ENcZ

To attend the conference call via phone, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences.

U.S. Dial-in Number (Toll Free): 1-844-695-5517
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-902-6751
Israel Dial-in Number (Toll Free): 1-80-9212373
At: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 4:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will be available after the end of the conference call on Nano Dimension’s website. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders:
The company also announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on the first week of September 2023. Final date will be determined soon and will be published together with establishing the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting, which will take place in-person at the Company’ offices located at 2 Ilan Ramon, Ness Ziona 7403635. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Second Quarter 2023 Results
The Company plans to release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ahead of the Annual Meeting.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s ( NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations | [email protected]

