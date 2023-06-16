Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: GER) today announced additional details regarding the liquidation of the Fund. Pursuant to the Fund’s Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution previously announced, the Fund has fixed the close of business on July 10, 2023 (the “Liquidation Date”) as the effective date for determining the shareholders of the Fund that will be entitled to receive liquidating distributions. The Fund’s last day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange will be July 5, 2023, after which time there will be no secondary market for the Fund’s shares. It is anticipated that liquidating distributions will begin being paid after close of business on the Liquidation Date. The proportionate interests of such shareholders in the assets of the Fund will be determined on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on the Liquidation Date.

The Fund may pay more than one liquidating distribution. If the amount of cash or cash equivalents set aside by the Fund to pay the amount of its tax liabilities exceeds the amount of the Fund’s tax liabilities as finally determined, the Fund may pay such excess amount to shareholders of record on the Liquidation Date. Distributions, if any, to shareholders may result in a taxable event for shareholders, depending on their individual circumstances. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors about any tax liability resulting from the receipt of liquidation proceeds.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Energy & Infrastructure Team, which is among the industry’s largest MLP investment groups. The Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014.

The Fund may depart from its stated investment objective and policies as it prepares to liquidate and distribute its assets to shareholders. It is anticipated that the Fund’s portfolio will be positioned into cash, cash equivalents or other liquid assets on or prior to the Fund’s liquidation. The liquidation of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to result in increased transaction costs, which will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market – overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of March 31, 20231. Driven by a passion for our clients’ performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”), which may increase investors’ risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investor’s shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

Compliance Code: 323545. OTU

Date of First Use: June 16, 2023

_________________________

1 Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion. AUS figure as of March 31, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616483364/en/