Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today the next steps of expanding its specialty waterproofing division, following the acquisitions of Coastal Construction Products and Whitney Building Products in the fourth quarter of last year. A broader leadership team has been named and two new locations are now open.

Specialty waterproofing was identified as a new platform for Beacon’s growth, creating an unparalleled opportunity to leverage a nationwide footprint to better serve customers locally, regionally, and nationally. “To maximize our growth potential, I have named Alan Ridge, Division Vice President in charge of sales and branch operations, Alex Miranda, Regional Vice President, East, and Steve Artz, Regional Vice President, West,” said Martin Harrell, Beacon’s Waterproofing Division President.”

In addition, new branches in Largo, Florida and North Orlando, Florida are now open and co-located with Beacon’s exterior building products branches to serve contractors whose projects require sealants, coatings, air and vapor barriers, and other waterproofing products necessary for construction. The Beacon waterproofing team’s solutions knowledge and technical expertise spans coast to coast through existing locations, with expansion plans into additional U.S. markets.

These new greenfield locations further advance us towards our Ambition+2025 goals. Driving above-market growth is a key element of the plan and we continue to execute. In 2023 to date, Beacon has opened seven new locations.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 490 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

