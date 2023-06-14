Insider Sell: CFO Elizabeth Coddington Sells 35,186 Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

1 hours ago
On June 14, 2023, Elizabeth Coddington, the Chief Financial Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc (

PTON, Financial), sold 35,186 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider buys recorded over the same period. In this article, we will take a closer look at Elizabeth Coddington's role at Peloton Interactive Inc, the company's business, and analyze the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Elizabeth Coddington?

Elizabeth Coddington serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc, a leading interactive fitness platform that offers a range of connected fitness products and online fitness classes. Coddington has been with the company since 2018 and has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth.

Peloton Interactive Inc's Business Description

Peloton Interactive Inc is a technology-driven company that aims to revolutionize the fitness industry by providing a seamless and engaging workout experience for its users. The company offers a range of connected fitness products, including the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which allow users to access live and on-demand fitness classes led by world-class instructors. Peloton's platform connects users globally, fostering a sense of community and motivation to help users achieve their fitness goals.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Elizabeth Coddington has sold a total of 35,186 shares and purchased 0 shares. This indicates a trend of insider selling for the company, with 19 insider sells recorded over the same period and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects or simply a personal decision by the insiders to diversify their investment portfolios.

The insider transaction history for Peloton Interactive Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year. This could be a cause for concern for investors, as it may indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's growth prospects are limited. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Elizabeth Coddington's recent sell, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc were trading at $9.47 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3,174.870 billion.

With a price of $9.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $29.98, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.32. This means the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by CFO Elizabeth Coddington and the overall trend of insider selling at Peloton Interactive Inc may raise concerns for investors, it is crucial to consider other factors such as the company's financial performance, market conditions, and valuation before making any investment decisions.

