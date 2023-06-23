SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") ( ALCO) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico's deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (3) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (4) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company's financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Rite Aid Corporation (: RAD)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Rite Aid Corporation (: RAD) against certain of its officers and directors.

DocuSign, Inc. ( DOCU)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of DocuSign, Inc. (“DocuSign” or the “Company”) ( DOCU) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a "return to normal" would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Dutch Bros Inc. (: BROS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros” or the “Company”) (: BROS) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

