Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a toy and game company, today announced its support for the upcoming Special+Olympics+World+Games%2C held in Berlin June 17-25, 2023. Hasbro’s long-standing global partnership with Special Olympics is empowering athletes and students with and without disabilities and ensuring they have the same access to inclusive play and sports in classrooms and communities around the world.

At the Special Olympics World Games, Hasbro will sponsor the Athlete Lounges and provide the company’s toys and games, including Monopoly, Clue, and Play-Doh for the “Hasbro Games Corner.” Hasbro is also the presenting sponsor of the Founders Reception, celebrating the legacy of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who founded Special Olympics in 1968 and preserving her competitive spirit and relentless activism.

"Play has the power to create joy and connect communities – and Special Olympics has been advocating for the right for all athletes to play for more than 50 years," said Kathrin Belliveau, Hasbro’s Executive Vice President and Chief Purpose Officer. “Whether at the Special Olympics World Games or in homes and classrooms around the world, Hasbro supports all children and adults in their universal right to play.”

“We are most joyful when we are connected to each other and having fun,” said Albert Tuemann, Chief of Marketing and Communication for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 Local Organizing Committee. “Just like sports, play is a powerful way for people to understand that we are all more alike than we are different. Special Olympics uses the power of sport to bring people together, similarly Hasbro’s toys and games promote togetherness and fun. This partnership promotes encounters, generates understanding, and builds connections—during World Games and beyond.”

Hasbro is also an Executive-level partner of the Global Youth Leadership Summit (GYLS), bringing together young people with and without intellectual disabilities from all over the world to develop the skills they need to become agents of change in their communities. More than 100 young people representing over 45 Special Olympics programs will build inclusion by Activating Togetherat the Summit.

Hasbro makes a social impact in communities by providing Access to Play to underserved and historically marginalized communities, delivering Play Relief in times of crisis and uncertainty, and upskilling the next generation of Play Makers. To learn more about ESG at Hasbro, read Playing+with+Purpose%3A+ESG+Progress+Report+2021-2022.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.hasbro.com.

About Special Olympics World Games

Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 are the world's largest inclusive sports event. 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities come together to compete in 26 sports. Nine days of exciting and inspiring competitions, festivities and celebrations by athletes and for athletes. Through the power of sport and the emotions of the athletes, Special Olympics and its programs contribute to positively influencing the everyday lives of people with intellectual disabilities. With the overarching goal of social change, our partners help promote acceptance and inclusion, ensure accessibility and healthcare, and shape attitudes and mindsets.

