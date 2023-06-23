Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced the development of a state-of-art laser scan head that was printed using 3D metal printing techniques.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented, "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a next-generation laser scan head that represents the pinnacle of efficiency and precision. Incorporating this technology into our automated products will enable our customers to achieve a new level of reliability and performance while streamlining their operations and cutting costs."

This cutting-edge laser scan head features internal cooling ports housed in a sleek, expertly crafted compound aluminum structure. This translates to this piece of equipment being lighter and more compact than alternatives on the market. The component is designed with automation in mind, making it the perfect addition to semi-automatic and fully automatic laser products. The company's highly skilled engineers tailored the technology to suit the needs of the automotive, aerospace, and MRO industries, ensuring that it will provide unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency across a range of applications and settings.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems, please contact our sales department at [email protected].

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616749313/en/