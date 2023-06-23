Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc.(“Peloton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTON) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Peloton securities between May 10, 2022, and May 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fpton.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the seat posts for certain of the Company's Peloton Bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering them unsafe for users; (ii) as a result, the Company was likely to recall millions of Peloton Bikes; (iii) accordingly, Peloton overstated its efforts to enhance the safety of its products, understated its estimated future returns, and downplayed the Company's need to book additional reserves for future product recall expenses; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company's business and financial results and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 11, 2023, the CPSC issued a product recall affecting roughly 2.2 million Peloton Bikes, stating that "[t]he bike's seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user." On this news, Peloton's Class A common stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 8.9%, to close at $6.86 per share on May 11, 2023.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Peloton, you have until August 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

