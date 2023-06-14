BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 /
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0WD0R35
Issuer Name
SOLGOLD PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jiangxi Copper Company Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Guixi City
Country of registered office (if applicable)
The People's Republic of China
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Jiangxi Copper (Hong Kong) Investment Company Limited
Wanchai
Hong Kong
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Jun-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-Jun-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6.022898
0.000000
6.022898
180753608
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.163214
0.000000
5.163214
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0WD0R35
180753608
6.022898
Sub Total 8.A
180753608
6.022898%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jiangxi Copper Company Limited
Jiangxi Copper (Hong Kong) Investment Company Limited
5.163214
5.163214%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
16-Jun-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
