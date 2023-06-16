Citizens, Inc. Celebrates the Retirement of Dr. Robert B. Sloan, Jr., and Acknowledges his Remarkable Contributions to the Company

44 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, expresses its deepest appreciation to Dr. Robert B. Sloan, Jr. for his extraordinary dedication, visionary guidance, and outstanding contributions over his impressive 16-year tenure as a member of Citizens' Board of Directors. As Dr. Sloan retired from his role at the recently held annual shareholders meeting, the Company recognizes his instrumental role in propelling its growth and transformation from a family-controlled entity to a publicly traded company with independent directors and officers.

Joining the Board in 2007, Dr. Sloan has been an invaluable member, serving as the Chairman of the Board from 2016 to 2020. He has also held the position of Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, while actively participating in the Audit and Executive Committees for an extended period.

Dr. Sloan has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Houston Christian University in Houston, Texas since 2006. Notably, he held the position of Chancellor at Baylor University in Waco, Texas from 2005 to 2006, and served as the President and Chief Executive Officer at Baylor University from 1995 to 2005. Dr. Sloan's leadership acumen extended beyond academia, as he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors by the Big 12 Athletic Conference and chaired the "Group of Six," an esteemed gathering of presidents from the big six athletic conferences. Furthermore, he played an active role on investment committees at both foundation and trustee levels for the universities he served.

Born and raised in Coleman, Texas, Dr. Sloan's formative years were spent in Abilene, where he graduated from Cooper High School. He pursued his higher education at Baylor University, where he distinguished himself as a notable member of the baseball team. Graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Art, he continued his academic journey at Princeton Theological Seminary, earning a Master of Divinity. Dr. Sloan further expanded his horizons through post-baccalaureate research in church history at the University of Bristol, England, and obtained his Doctor of Theology from the University of Basel, Switzerland.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Sloan cherishes his role as a family man alongside his wife Sue, with whom he shares seven adult children and twenty-three grandchildren. He is widely recognized as an accomplished author, communicator, educator, and leader — roles that he has wholeheartedly embraced throughout his illustrious career. Dr. Sloan's passion for storytelling culminated in the creation of the Hamelin Stoop Series, a widely acclaimed fantasy book series for young adults and adult readers, influenced by his personal experiences and travels to St. Andrews, Scotland.

In connection with Dr. Sloan's retirement, Citizens reduced the size of the Board to eight directors. Pursuant to its Board refreshment policy, Citizens will continue to seek new qualified candidates to serve on its Board.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in life insurance and accident and health insurance in Spanish, Portuguese and Mandarin in the United States, Latin America, and Asia and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens and CICA Life of America, please visit www.citizensinc.com.

