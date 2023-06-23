WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) (“WisdomTree” or the “Company”), a global financial innovator, today announced the preliminary voting results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2023 Annual Meeting”). Based on the preliminary vote count provided by the Company’s proxy solicitor, stockholders have elected five of WisdomTree’s six nominees – Lynn S. Blake, Daniela Mielke, Shamla Naidoo, Win Neuger, and Jonathan Steinberg – to the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”). Stockholders have also elected one of the three nominees proposed by ETFS Capital Limited (“ETFS Capital”), Tonia Pankopf, while rejecting Bruce Aust and Graham Tuckwell.

Jonathan Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer of WisdomTree, said, “Our Board and management team have spent significant time over the past several months engaging with our stockholders to discuss WisdomTree’s strategy for driving stockholder value. WisdomTree’s business has never been stronger, and we are well positioned to continue on our growth trajectory and execute on our long-term vision. Through their votes, stockholders have provided ETFS Capital with Board representation proportionate to its investment in WisdomTree, while decisively rejecting Graham Tuckwell as a director.

“As a company, and as individuals, we are immensely thankful to Frank Salerno for his years of dedication and service to WisdomTree. Our growth, our success, and above all our healthy, respectful culture is a direct result of his expertise, experience, and deep personal commitment to this Company. He has made an incalculable impact on WisdomTree, and as we welcome Shamla Naidoo and Tonia Pankopf to our Board, we will strive to meet the high standard Frank has set. As Deborah Fuhr concludes her service with us, we would also like to thank her for her contributions to the WisdomTree Board.”

Preliminary results also indicate that WisdomTree stockholders voted FOR the Company’s proposals on say-on-pay and the ratification of the stockholder rights agreement and the Company’s accountant.

The preliminary vote count is subject to certification by the independent inspector of elections. Final voting results of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be made available in a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Final results will also be made available on WisdomTree’s investor relations website.

