NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

Comcast released its 2023 Impact Report, which highlights stories of impact and data from its many initiatives to advance digital equity, champion diversity and inclusion, and foster a cleaner environment.

The company entered the year with great momentum, energized to continue its mission. They have now fully allocated their multi-year $100 million pledge to social justice and equality, and will continue this important initiative through Project UP, a $1 billion plan to connect people to the Internet, invest in access to digital skills, and strengthen pathways to economic mobility.

The report highlights the progress they've made companywide in 2022 and early 2023, including:

  • Surpassing their goal of opening over 1,250 Lift Zones to provide free Wi-Fi access at community centers nationwide.
  • Awarding more than $11 million to 225+ organizations to raise awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program and train Digital Navigators, community-based individuals who help people navigate the digital world.
  • Supporting 13,000 underrepresented small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic through Comcast RISE.
  • Partnering with 45 higher education institutions to offer journalism training for the next generation of diverse creators through NBCU Academy.
  • Continuing to make progress toward their carbon neutral goal, reducing emissions 38% since 2019.
  • Launching Team UP, their expanded year-round employee engagement program, in which more than 8,600 Comcast employees have supported 5,800 nonprofit organizations through volunteer service and their Matching Gift Program.

Comcast is grateful for its passionate employees and partners and looks forward to continued collaboration to help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Check out Comcast's 2023 Impact Report.

